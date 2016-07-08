This task card set includes 20 questions geared toward assessing knowledge of general prefixes and suffixes, including: mis-, re-, pre-, ir-, il-, im-, in-, non-, dis-, un-, over-, -er, -ly, -ing, -est, -less, -ier, and -ed.
These are the same questions from the “Prefix and Suffix Assessment” product also featured in my store. If you prefer a traditional paper + pencil assessment, check it out at https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/prefix-and-suffix-assessment-11316466 or https://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Product/Prefix-and-Suffix-Assessment-1424008.
Task cards are a great way to get students moving - scatter them around the room or try them at a center. Use them for a review game or for an easy-to-grade assessment. Simply print on card-stock or paper, laminate, and cut. Alternatively, you could print these pages for individual student practice or display questions on the board for whole-class review.
