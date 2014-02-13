UCL Global Health

In this video from University College London we find out why community interventions such as women's groups are needed to increase demand for health services and protective practices for mothers and newborns at home.

Around 270,000 women worldwide die every year from complications of pregnancy and childbirth, and nearly three million infants do not survive the first month of life. In sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia, more than 70% of all births for the poorest two fifths of women happen at home.