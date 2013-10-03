Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 8 times
Viewed 85 times
Ideally, pregnant women should do everything they can to have a full term pregnancy, because babies born even a few weeks early risk being less healthy and possibly suffering from long term disabilities.
So what can mums to be do to keep their babies inside for as long as possible? Healthy eating and avoiding stress are common-sense tips. But less well known is that pregnant women may want to avoid spending too much time near motorways and busy crossings.
Why?
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 8 times
Viewed 85 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 3, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
AMomentOfScience
Sir Fleming, Penicillium & History of Antibiotics
When you take an aspirin, a decongestant, or a muscle relaxant, the drug you’re taking was probably made by a chemist combining a specific mixture ...
- (1)
- FREE
TES PICKS
AMomentOfScience
Compass - Making your own
Let’s say you’re in the Atlantic ocean sailing, and your ship goes down, all you have is a magnetic bar. How do you get home safe!? Lucky for you, ...
- (1)
- FREE
AMomentOfScience
Nylon - From Lab to Clothing
In 1927, the Du Pont chemical company invited chemist Wallace Carothers to lead a research team to invent a new synthetic material. Carothers wante...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
HSCresources
Digestive system structures, functions enzymes, revision activities and wall display template
Three PowerPoint presentations; structures and functions, enzymes and villi absorbtion, to aid the delivery of the digestive system, three revision...
- (0)
- $5.63
HSCresources
Respiratory System - structures, mechanics of breathing, ventilation and breathing resources
Five PowerPoints for the delivery of the repiratory system and 3 revision activities to aid memory. If your lucky enough to have Smart Boards and n...
- (0)
- $7.04
merk90
Female Reproductive Organs - Worksheet & Diagram - Sex Education - Child development
Female Reproductive Organs - Worksheet & Diagram - Sex Education - Child development Label The Correct Areas - Worksheet Illustrated diagram in...
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
TRJ
Foldable kidney dissection. Create and label a model kidney inside student exercise books.
Engage your students as they learn all about the structure and function of the kidney, as they make an interactive foldable kidney that can be colo...
- (2)
- $4.93
11knapeleah
Anatomy and Physiology - A2 - Health and Social Care - Function Match Up
5 sections out of 6. Functions/parts of each system match up cards - good revision tool
- (1)
- FREE
caroline-mckeever
Introducing the Endocrine System (Human Body)
Use these resources to provide an overview of the structure and function of the Endocrine System. Throughout the presentation, there are key links ...
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
HSCresources
Digestive system structures, functions enzymes, revision activities and wall display template
Three PowerPoint presentations; structures and functions, enzymes and villi absorbtion, to aid the delivery of the digestive system, three revision...
- (0)
- $5.63
HSCresources
Respiratory System - structures, mechanics of breathing, ventilation and breathing resources
Five PowerPoints for the delivery of the repiratory system and 3 revision activities to aid memory. If your lucky enough to have Smart Boards and n...
- (0)
- $7.04
merk90
Female Reproductive Organs - Worksheet & Diagram - Sex Education - Child development
Female Reproductive Organs - Worksheet & Diagram - Sex Education - Child development Label The Correct Areas - Worksheet Illustrated diagram in...
- (0)
- $2.82