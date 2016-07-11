This literary guide brought to you by Wake Up Sunshine brings to life the story of Dangerous Skies. Along the shorelines of Virginia, an unlikely pair of friends experience the horrors of mankind’s penchant for hatred, violence, and evil. While Buck is white, his best friend Tunes is an African American girl. Even so, they were raised together from childhood as if they were brother and sister. When a murder rocks their shoreline existence, the town’s prejudiced behaviors come to light, as Tunes is marked as the prime suspect.

Flowing as wonderfully as its obvious inspiration, To Kill a Mockingbird; Dangerous Skies is a wonderful piece of adolescent literature from Newbury Honor author, Suzanne Fisher Staples, which takes the reader on a journey that pushes the strength of Buck and Tunes’ friendship to the brink.

This innovative and affordable unit allows children to be engaged in a variety of activities, which will improve their reading, writing, comprehension, critical thinking, and language skills. It even includes the learning of a new Chinese symbol for each chapter!

Total Pages = 125

