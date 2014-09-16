A sequence of lesson plans on presentation and publishing.
These plans build up to pupils creating an information page using a free publishing tool online (Glogster).
The lesson plans were created a few years ago but can easily be modified and adapted for the new Computing curriculum.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • week 2 plan presentations and publishing.doc
  • week 3, 4 and 5 plan presentations and publishing.doc
  • week 6 plan presentations and publishing.doc
  • Newspaper_Grid.doc
  • week_1_plan_presentations_and_publishing.doc

About this resource

Info

Created: Sep 16, 2014

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson plan

doc, 92 KB

week 2 plan presentations and publishing

Lesson plan

doc, 94 KB

week 3, 4 and 5 plan presentations and publishing

Lesson plan

doc, 93 KB

week 6 plan presentations and publishing

Report a problem

This resource is designed for UK teachers. View US version .

Categories & Grades