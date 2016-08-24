PRESIDENT GERALD FORD:August 9, 1974 – January 20, 1977

WAS HIS PRESIDENCY A SUCCESS?



Background:

President Gerald Ford became President August 9, 1974 after President Richard Nixon resigned. Although he had quite an impressive background, President Ford pardoned President Nixon- making Ford unpopular amongst the American people. However, was he really that bad?



Task:

Your task is to read about Ford and decide for yourself whether his Presidency was or was not a success and give President Ford a grade for being President