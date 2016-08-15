President John F. Kennedy Power Point Lecture Presentation
This engaging Power Point Lecture Presentation reviews the following topics about the Presidency of John F. Kennedy:
• Democratic Nomination
• Winning the 1960 election
• Kennedy’s Inauguration
• Kennedy’s Administration
• Kennedy’s Assassination
This creative power point includes pictures, political cartoons, transitions, pair-share’s, and review questions and a wrap-up activity. While the teacher is reviewing the lecture, the students will fill in the corresponding CLOZE notes. Several picture analysis questions are included on the notes. They will also be asked to analyze Kennedy’s Inaugural Speech by completing several critical-thinking questions. At the end, students will demonstrate their knowledge by writing a eulogy about President Kennedy.
This purchase includes the following:
A 38-slide, interactive, Power Point Lecture Presentation
4-page CLOZE NOTES: President John F. Kennedy
2-page President John F. Kennedy Inaugural Address: Reading & questions worksheet:
Sound clip: President John F. Kennedy Inaugural Address
Song: Kennedy, Kennedy, Kennedy
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 15, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
