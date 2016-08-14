President Lyndon B. Johnson Lecture PPT Presentation

This 38-slide, interactive, Power Point Lecture Presentation reviews the following topics about the Domestic policy of Presidency Lyndon B. Johnson:
Introduction
The Great Society
Poverty in America
The Economic Opportunity Act
1964 Election
Healthcare
Education
Civil Rights
Reviews all the Great Society Legislation
Students will take notes on the creative CLOZE lecture notes template. Questions are included on the worksheet to check for comprehension. They will also analyze LBJ’s State of the Union Address by answering critical thinking questions. The speech is included so students can listen while following along with the text. This creative power point includes pictures, political cartoons, transitions, pair-share's, review questions, a film clip and a pyramid wrap-up activity.
Purchase Includes:
 38-slide Power Point Presentation
 2-page Text and Questions: State of the Union Address
 2-page CLOZE Lecture Notes
 Film Clip: Johnson wins reelection
 Sound Clip: LBJ’s State of the Union Address

$4.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • COVER.jpg
  • notes-1.JPG
  • notes.JPG
  • slides.JPG
  • TES-Lecture-LBJ.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 14, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

jpg, 103 KB

COVER

Lesson Plan

JPG, 64 KB

notes-1

Presentation

JPG, 66 KB

notes

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades