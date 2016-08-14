President Lyndon B. Johnson Lecture PPT Presentation
This 38-slide, interactive, Power Point Lecture Presentation reviews the following topics about the Domestic policy of Presidency Lyndon B. Johnson:
Introduction
The Great Society
Poverty in America
The Economic Opportunity Act
1964 Election
Healthcare
Education
Civil Rights
Reviews all the Great Society Legislation
Students will take notes on the creative CLOZE lecture notes template. Questions are included on the worksheet to check for comprehension. They will also analyze LBJ’s State of the Union Address by answering critical thinking questions. The speech is included so students can listen while following along with the text. This creative power point includes pictures, political cartoons, transitions, pair-share's, review questions, a film clip and a pyramid wrap-up activity.
Purchase Includes:
38-slide Power Point Presentation
2-page Text and Questions: State of the Union Address
2-page CLOZE Lecture Notes
Film Clip: Johnson wins reelection
Sound Clip: LBJ’s State of the Union Address
