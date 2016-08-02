This movie is a great way to help teach Grade 2-6 children an ESL students about the Presidential Election system in the USA.
The movie is 7 minute 5 seconds long and gives a background to the Presidential Election system in simple, child-friendly language. Technical words such as "inauguration" and "caucuses" are highlighted bold and included in a glossary in the accompanying activity pack. The movie is packed full of cool graphics and exciting music, sounds and animations that are sure to appeal to all audiences..
An accompanying activities pack is also available which you can purchase as a stand-alone or as part of a pack with this movie. The activity pack is 29 pages long and begins with a Cool Kids KWHL chart to brainstorm facts already known, things they want to know, and how they will go about finding out. Through teacher input and independent research, students then build up biographies of the candidates, and research the key issues they represent. Finally, they use books and websites to research information for their own presentation to the class on their chosen candidate.
The movie is in MP4 format. Please contact me if you would prefer it as a Powerpoint animated slideshow.
