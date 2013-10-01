First, let’s be clear: you should absolutely not start smoking again for any reason. Smoking cigarettes and cigars, or chewing tobacco is harmful in so many ways.

However, there may be something to what you've heard about nicotine and memory loss. Scientists at Vanderbilt University studied how wearing nicotine patches might help older adults with mild cognitive impairment. The study found that nicotine patches helped improve their memory and processing speed.

