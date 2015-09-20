These two prime and composite number math centers are designed to reinforce prime and composite identification with numbers 0 through 99. A Venn diagraming activity has students sort numbers by properties such as prime and composite and even and odd. A recording sheet with open ended questions is included to push the students to think deeply about the relationship between the numbers’ properties. The second game is a maze that challenges students to move based on whether the number is prime or composite.
A teacher guide is included to help you set up your anchor stations. Student instructions for both activities are included as well, along with a 100s chart that can be used as an instructional tool or as an answer key.
Also, the cards included are used for both games to save you time, ink, and paper!
BONUS: A set of four high level thinking questions are included to allow you to formatively assess your students!
Additional Information:
*CCSS Math 4.OA.B.4
*TEKS Math 5.4A
*Great for small group, tutorials, or accelerated math instruction
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 20, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
