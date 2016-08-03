38 Pages plus 58 Audio Tracks (MP3)
Need a QUICK ASSESSMENT?
Are you a General Classroom Teacher and teach Music?
Have a non- musical sub?
This Ready to Use Kit is your SOLUTION!!!
What you get:
♫ 21 Worksheets PLUS Answer Keys (9-10 Questions per sheet)
♫ 58 Audio Tracks (MP3)
♫ Word Search Word Directions: Up, Down, Forward, Backward (14-15 words per puzzle)
♫ 6 Pre-made Audio Listening Test Answer Keys
♪ Play the Audio Tracks directly from the File Folder through your computer OR Burn a CD for each separate test or all 58 tracks
TABLE OF CONTENTS
MELODY
• Staff
• Pitch: High and Low
• Pitch: Up or Down
• Treble Staff Note Names
• Pitch Direction: Up, Down or Repeat (not on Staff)
• Pitch Direction: Up, Down or Repeat (on Staff)
• “What Do You Hear?” 2 Pitch Tones: High, Low or Same
(2 Pre-made Listening Tests, Audio Tracks Included)
• “What Do You Hear?” 2 Chords: Same or Different
(2 Pre-made Listening Tests, Audio Tracks Included)
• “What Do You Hear?” 4 Pitch Tones: Up, Down or Repeat
(2 Pre-made Listening Tests, Audio Tracks Included)
• Word Search: Melody
RHYTHM
• Counting Beats
• Know Your Rhythm Symbols
• Word Search: Rhythm
• Rhythm Symbol Color By Code (Treble Clef, Quarter Note, Double Eighth Note, Quarter Rest ) [2 sheets]
• Rhythm Symbol Color By Code (Treble Clef, Bass Clef, Quarter Note, Double Eighth Note, Half Note, Dotted Half Note, Whole Note, Quarter Rest, Half Rest, Whole Rest) [2 sheets]
TONE COLOR
• Tone Color #1
• Tone Color #2
• Word Search: Tone Color #1
• Word Search: Tone Color #2
Your ONLY PREP is PRINT & COPY!!! ☺
If you need a “SEASONAL CONNECTION” this kit has a Heart (Valentine) Theme.
Looking for British or Ta TiTi System Terminology? I have versions of these!
Kid tested and enjoyed!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 3, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
