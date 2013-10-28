The elements of democracy, Part 78

This podcast from 60 Second Civics looks at how totalitarian societies attempt to control the people by stripping them of their privacy.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • 60SecondCivics-Episode1210.mp3

About this resource

Info

Created: Oct 28, 2013

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

mp3, 826 KB

60SecondCivics-Episode1210

Other

new.civiced.org/resources/multimedia/60-second-civics

Report a problem

Categories & Grades