Probability: Mixed Practice and Review - Math Detective is an engaging way to practice and review solving word problems that use probability. Students follow clues to solve probability problems all to solve a mystery that takes students "traveling" around San Francisco.



A great addition to your middle school math curriculum.



If you like the math detectives, find more math detective, quests and adventures here.





This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.