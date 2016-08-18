Probability: Word Problems Practice and Review is a fun way to engage students in practice and review of Probability OR use for probability assessment. One set of cards has probability word problems to solve, the other set of cards has solutions to match. Students match the cards through games or math center activities. My students' personal favorite is a scavenger hunt. A Great addition to your 7th grade math curriculum. This activity practices CCSS.7.SP.C.7.
Answer key, interactive notebook-sized cards and large cards, and suggested uses included.
SAVE by creating a custom bundle of practice and review sets for your classroom. Over 60 topics to choose from. You can create bundles of 3 sets, 5 sets or 10 sets.
Multiple ways to use:
- Set up at a math-center
- Host a scavenger hunt
- Play a whole class game
- Play the classic game of concentration
- Individual student practice and review
A great addition to your Algebra and Pre--Algebra review and practice.
Included in this ready to use set of cards:
- Teacher directions for multiple ways to use
- 12 word problem cards and 12 matching solution cards
- A student answer sheet
- A complete answer key
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
