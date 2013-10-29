The elements of democracy, Part 32

This podcast from 60 Second Civics looks at why human rights is an international movement, but the concept is fraught with problems and controversies.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • 60SecondCivics-Episode1164.mp3

About this resource

Info

Created: Oct 29, 2013

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

mp3, 996 KB

60SecondCivics-Episode1164

Other

new.civiced.org/resources/multimedia/60-second-civics

Report a problem

Categories & Grades