Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 312 times
Faces of Chemistry #11
In this video presentation from RSC Learn Chemistry Dr. Helen Neville, Vice President of Corporate R&D at Procter and Gamble (PéG), talks about her passion for chemistry at an early age, her ambitions to work in industry and her current role. Helen also discusses living and working abroad and offers advice for students wanting to work for PéG.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 312 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Dec 16, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
RSCLearnChemistry
Starters for Ten
A selection of teacher resources to start chemistry lessons of difficult topics encountered by 14-18 year olds.
- (42)
- FREE
RSCLearnChemistry
Problem based practical activities
A collection of 10 practical activities where students apply their understanding of a concept to devise a solution to a 'real-life&' scenario.
- (15)
- FREE
RSCLearnChemistry
Chromatography of leaves experiment
Most leaves are green due to chlorophyll. This substance is important in photosynthesis (the process by which plants make their food). In this expe...
- (6)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
Taylaj42
Bloodborne Pathogen Training PowerPoint Presentation
In this highly engaging, visual, and interactive PowerPoint you will learn everything regarding Bloodborne Pathogens and Laboratory Safety. This pr...
- (0)
- $3.00
CPGWilliams
Over 35 different revision ideas for yr11!
A resource I use with my yr11 classes. I send it home in the form of a booklet and go through it in class as well. It has loads of ideas as well as...
- (0)
- $4.23
gdking
Final GCSE term motivation
I have a low ability GCSE class this year and I really wanted to hit home with how important it is to use the remaining class revision time wisely....
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
ktinnams
STEM in tutor time
These resources are short presentations to promote engagement and discussion about science, technology, engineering and maths careers. They are int...
- (2)
- FREE
TESGA
Guide to careers in the oil & gas industry
A guide to career opportunities in the oil and gas industry. Produced by the Oil and Gas Academy. (Science, Technology, Engineering & Maths)
- (1)
- FREE
TESGA
True Snowboards: STEM Focus
This STEMNET guide looks at the STEM knowledge required in the making of a snowboard - from graphic design, to engineering, maths and science. (Sci...
- (2)
- FREE
Updated resources
abpischools
International Women's Day Assembly/Lesson Plan adaptable to Key stage 3, 4 or 5
Produced by the ABPI, this adaptable assembly / lesson plan includes practical objectives and challenges for classes ranging from key stage 3, 4 an...
- (0)
- FREE
Bankler
STEM Directory
I've put together a spreadsheet containing a list of companies, organisations and charities that provide resources, events, programmes and competit...
- (0)
- FREE
Taylaj42
Bloodborne Pathogen Training PowerPoint Presentation
In this highly engaging, visual, and interactive PowerPoint you will learn everything regarding Bloodborne Pathogens and Laboratory Safety. This pr...
- (0)
- $3.00