Faces of Chemistry #11

In this video presentation from RSC Learn Chemistry Dr. Helen Neville, Vice President of Corporate R&D at Procter and Gamble (PéG), talks about her passion for chemistry at an early age, her ambitions to work in industry and her current role. Helen also discusses living and working abroad and offers advice for students wanting to work for PéG.

