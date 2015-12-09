Lesson on the Product life cycle and cash flow. Students should already have a basic knowledge of the product life cycle, this lesson aims to make links between each section of the life cycle and cash flow. The lesson is highly differentiated and includes extension activities and varied activities. I have been observed teaching this lesson and the feedback was very positive.

