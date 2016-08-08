Progressive Era & Gilded Age: Research Project and Role Play immerses students in the figures from the Progressive Era and Gilded age "We learn 80% of what we experience." - Glasser



Meet John D. Rockefeller, Jane Addams, Teddy Roosevelt and more through your students' discovery of them. In this inquiry-based project, students research a major figure of the Progressive Era and Gilded Age and then embody that person at a culminating party. This project, a favorite among my students, puts students literally in the lives of historical figures.





This detailed teacher’s guide includes:

● How to use this resource and complete timeline within the teacher’s guide

● Suggested figures of 30+ individuals from the Progressive Era and Gilded Age

● A list of suggested resources related to the Progressive Era

● Student handouts including: research template, historical context template, costume research guide, and guide for preparing for the party.

● Writing References style guide

● Complete list of journal entry prompts

● A complete materials list





Skills Developed in this lesson:

- Students will practice interpersonal communication

- Students will research a topic using multiple sources

- Students will analyze nonfiction text. (CCSS ELA.LITERACY R1)

- Students will identify nonfiction text as secondary or primary sources. (CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RH.6-8.1, CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RH.9-10.1, CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RH.11-12.1)

- Students will write short narratives as a historical character. (CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.W.9-10.3)

- Students will analyze how a historical figure’s setting and personal history shaped the person they became.

- Students will embody a historical figure.



