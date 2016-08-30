Progressive Era: Debate the Issue: Health Insurance

What are the most pressing problems, and how can we solve them?







Background of the Issue:

What are the most pressing problems, and how can we solve them?

There have been many movements for social reform in the United States. But Americans do not always agree on the need for reform or on the best way to achieve it. In fact, some reform ideas face strong opposition. Why do some reform movements win support, while others do not?



Task:

Use the timeline below to explore this enduring issue.