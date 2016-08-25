Progressive Era and Gilded Age: Interactive Notebook Graphic Organizers is a free sample of one page from the larger Progressive Era and Gilded Age Interactive Notebook Graphic Organizers Set



This sample includes suggested responses, directions, and foldable notebook page for the Captains of Industry.





Ways to Save:



- Go Big with 20th century US History: US History Twentieth Century Teacher Resource Bundle which contains projects, notebook pages, informational text and activities

- Just for notebooks:

Twentieth Century Interactive Notebook Pages Bundle

- All about the Progressive era: Progressive Era and Gilded Age: Activities, Notes, Project Resource Bundle



More Interactive Notebook Sets can be found here.



Gilded Age and Progressive Era Resources Include

- Progressive Era and Gilded Age: Quick and Easy Newspaper

- Progressive Era & Gilded Age: Research Project and Role Play

- Progressive Era and Gilded Age: Muckraker Station Activities

- Progressive Era and Gilded Age: Figures of the Era Gallery Walk

- Progressive Era and Gilded Age: What's the Question? Bell-Ringers

- Progressive Era and Gilded Age: Examining Tammany Hall

- Progressive Era and Gilded Age: Student-Centered Unit Project

- Progressive Era and Gilded Age: The Captains of Industry

- rogressive Era and Gilded Age: Interactive Notebook Graphic Organizers



This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not permitted to be shared with colleagues or by an entire subject or grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.