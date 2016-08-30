Progressive Era Muckrakers Graphic Organizer/ Student Research

Students find information on Muckrakers during the Progressive Era

then:
Task: you will be a muckraking journalist for Castle Rock or DCHS. It is your job to alert the public on a concern and brainstorm ways in which to fix this issue/ concern. You can talk about dress codes, grades, lunches, class times, etc… It is up to you! This activity is to help you understand the process workers went through in order to identify a problem and prove to the congressmen that a change was/is needed.

