Progressive Era Muckrakers Graphic Organizer/ Student Research
Students find information on Muckrakers during the Progressive Era
then:
Task: you will be a muckraking journalist for Castle Rock or DCHS. It is your job to alert the public on a concern and brainstorm ways in which to fix this issue/ concern. You can talk about dress codes, grades, lunches, class times, etc… It is up to you! This activity is to help you understand the process workers went through in order to identify a problem and prove to the congressmen that a change was/is needed.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 30, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Government and politics / People and politics
- Government and politics / Political ideas and concepts
- Government and politics / US politics
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day)
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Political revolutions
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Social history
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Suffrage and civil rights
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900)
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Political revolutions
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Social history
Other resources by this author
History of Protests in American Sports Document Based Question Lesson Plan
- (0)
- $6.00
Since Kaepernick’s Kneeling: In Response to Kaepernick- Protests in Sports Document Based Question
- (0)
- $6.00
History of Protests in sports DBQ- and in response to colin kaepernick's protest DBQ (42 pages)
- (0)
- $8.00
Popular paid resources
Democracy Drop Down Day
- 6 Resources
- $6.90
General Elections + Political Parties
- (9)
- $4.23
Citizenship: Government
- 5 Resources
- $6.90
New resources
Understanding the GCSE Sociology Course - Introduction Unit L7/12 - GCSE Sociology
- (3)
- $7.03
Marxist Views - Education - L6/20 [ WJEC EDUQAS GCSE Sociology]
- (1)
- $7.03
Election resources for the week of the general election
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Democracy Drop Down Day
- 6 Resources
- $6.90
Citizenship GCSE 9-1 exam practice
- (0)
- $5.49
UK Prime Minister Quiz 2018
- (0)
- $4.23