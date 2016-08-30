Progressive Era: Theodore Roosevelt: was he a Progressive or Conformist?
Theodore Roosevelt was the 26th President of the United States. Many people can argue the case that Theodore Roosevelt was a progressive reformer( progressive reformer can be classified as someone who advocates the advancement of workers’ rights and social justice. They strongly opposed waste and corruption. They pushed for social justice, general equality and public safety). Others argue that Roosevelt was a conformist, and adapted his “Square Deal” policy and other government and social policies to meet the will of the majority.
Your task is to read the documents below and decide for yourself whether or not Theodore Roosevelt was a true Progressive? or a Conformist?
