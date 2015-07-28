Some historians have characterized Progressive reformers as generous and helpful. Others describe the reformers as condescending elitists who tried to force immigrants to accept Christianity and American identities. In this lesson students will decide which position is "right." After making a copy of the timeline, students will practice using direct quotes and paraphrasing text as evidence from primary sources. Based on SHEG documents. Used on Explaining Answers Capacity Matrix.

