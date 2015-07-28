Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 21 times
Some historians have characterized Progressive reformers as generous and helpful. Others describe the reformers as condescending elitists who tried to force immigrants to accept Christianity and American identities. In this lesson students will decide which position is "right." After making a copy of the timeline, students will practice using direct quotes and paraphrasing text as evidence from primary sources. Based on SHEG documents. Used on Explaining Answers Capacity Matrix.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 21 times
Files included (1)
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 28, 2015
Updated: Aug 19, 2015
Other resources by this author
HstryClaire
Hour of Code Activities and Reflection
*Must register in order to view websites. The Hour of Code is a global event in celebration of Computer Science Education Week Dec. 8-14, 2014. Stu...
- (0)
- FREE
HstryClaire
Progressive Social Reformers
Some historians have characterized Progressive reformers as generous and helpful. Others describe the reformers as condescending elitists who tried...
- (0)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
sh2810
Library Challenge Cards
These ‘Library Challenge’ cards were made for my class library, but they could be used in a school library as well. The idea was just to get the ch...
- (29)
- $1.41
Lead_Practitioner
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
We take a look at Chapter Four of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic Victorian detective story The Sign of Four and explore the character of Thaddeus...
- (0)
- $4.23
BUNDLE
Lead_Practitioner
The Sign of Four - Revision
Four fully differentiated lessons and revision guides to help prepare GCSE students analysing the text for new spec GCSEs. Ideal preparation for th...
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
New resources
mrphilclark
Story starters, with guided reading activities, ideal for comprehension.
Three, 100 word story starters based around a photo. They have comprehension / guided reading questions attached as well as further cross curricula...
- (1)
- FREE
ndavidson91
Reading to Access Non-Fiction Texts
For use with the CCEA GCSE ENGLISH LANGUAGE: PAPER 1 SECTION B: READING TO ACCESS NON FICTION TEXTS unit. Students would read through the articles ...
- (1)
- FREE
louisee9
Mock Edexcel GCSE English Language Paper 2 (practice paper)
Practice paper for Edexcel GCSE English Language Paper 2 (non-fiction and transactional writing). All questions included, texts on the theme of civ...
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
MariangelC
Digital Literacy: How to evaluate websites
The objectives of this project are: To reflect about the pros and cons of internet. To critically assess web pages. To give advice about safe surfi...
- (0)
- $8.90
MariangelC
My birthday in history
AIM: In this lesson students will create a Prezi presentation with the events that happened in history on their birth day. OBJECTIVES: To research ...
- (0)
- $2.90
MariangelC
Show the world why your city is worth visiting. A collaborative blog.
This resource includes the project handout for students and the teacher’s notes to work during a minimum of a month (depending on the number of les...
- (0)
- $13.00