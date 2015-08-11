Producing short videos (for free) is a fun and engaging way for students to demonstrate their learning. This learning template can be used with any subject. lt emphasizes learning in the 21st century via content and creativity. It is pre-loaded with content that relevant to Economics but you can easily edit in any content to suit your needs. The activity guides your students by taking a simple three part approach: research, practice, and create. I have included everything you will need to coach your students through the process: specific instructions, examples, video tutorial, and a rubric.
This activity has been aligned to ISTE standards. It is a perfect fit for a Flipped or blended classroom because it can be designed to compliment your video/virtual instruction. It also provides a very strong advocacy piece to show off the knowledge and creativity of your students.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 11, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Movies 4 Social Studies - Hidden Figures - Civil Rights & Cold War
- (0)
- $6.00
Black History Month Bundle
- 6 Resources
- $20.00
Movies 4 Social Studies - Selma - Civil Rights Movement
- (1)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
What is Price Elasticity all about?
- (17)
- $4.23
Types of government intervention used to correct market failure (microeconomics)
- (0)
- $5.42
The role of the financial sector in developed and developing economies
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
BTEC Business Unit Assignments, Examination Revision Booklet, BTEC Student Handbook And BTEC Plan
- (1)
- $14.09
Price Discrimination (imperfect markets/monopolies)
- (1)
- $7.04
IGCSE Economics- Taxes
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Globalisation
- (0)
- $4.23
Types of government intervention used to correct market failure (microeconomics)
- (0)
- $5.42
The role of the financial sector in developed and developing economies
- (0)
- $4.23