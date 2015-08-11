Producing short videos (for free) is a fun and engaging way for students to demonstrate their learning. This learning template can be used with any subject. lt emphasizes learning in the 21st century via content and creativity. It is pre-loaded with content that relevant to Economics but you can easily edit in any content to suit your needs. The activity guides your students by taking a simple three part approach: research, practice, and create. I have included everything you will need to coach your students through the process: specific instructions, examples, video tutorial, and a rubric.



This activity has been aligned to ISTE standards. It is a perfect fit for a Flipped or blended classroom because it can be designed to compliment your video/virtual instruction. It also provides a very strong advocacy piece to show off the knowledge and creativity of your students.