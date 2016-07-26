This handy little Promethean flipchart will help you with taking classroom attendance. The student's name can be edited and added to an individual app. The student drags their app to the Iphone.
* Edits are easily achieved in Design Mode.
Go to edit
Click on Design Mode
Click on App Icon
Click on the ungroup icon
Edit the text
Highlight both the icon and the text
Regroup
And YOU ARE DONE!
I hope you enjoy this!
Created: Jul 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
