This handy little Promethean flipchart will help you with taking classroom attendance. The student's name can be edited and added to an individual app. The student drags their app to the Iphone.



* Edits are easily achieved in Design Mode.



Go to edit

Click on Design Mode

Click on App Icon

Click on the ungroup icon

Edit the text

Highlight both the icon and the text

Regroup

And YOU ARE DONE!

I hope you enjoy this!