Practicing grammar errors can be boring or monotonous. A fun way to practice correct pronoun use are with these interactive pronoun grammar boards. Students select the correct response for each picture and need to identify the correct pronoun. Using visuals, multiple examples, and structure will allow students to practice the concepts of pronouns more successfully with this resource!
This resource is perfect for independent work, guided practice, stations, or partner work!
This product contains:
60 pronoun task cards to work on pronouns he, she, & they
Use with clothes pins, dry erase markers, or paper clips for a fun & interactive task!
This product contains:
60 plural task cards
Use with clothes pins, dry erase markers, or paper clips for a fun & interactive task!
US Standards addressed:
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.L.1.1.d
Use personal, possessive, and indefinite pronouns
