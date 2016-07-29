Practicing grammar errors can be boring or monotonous. A fun way to practice correct pronoun use are with these interactive pronoun grammar boards. Students select the correct response for each picture and need to identify the correct pronoun. Using visuals, multiple examples, and structure will allow students to practice the concepts of pronouns more successfully with this resource!

This resource is perfect for independent work, guided practice, stations, or partner work!

This product contains:
60 pronoun task cards to work on pronouns he, she, & they

Use with clothes pins, dry erase markers, or paper clips for a fun & interactive task!

$3.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • 1.jpg
  • 2.jpg
  • 3.png
  • 4.png
  • Pronoun-Grammar-Boards.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 29, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Resource for Centers

jpg, 155 KB

1

Resource for Centers

jpg, 121 KB

2

Resource for Centers

png, 249 KB

3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades