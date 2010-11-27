This powerpoint was used with a 6th grade group. The handout is intended to get studentsthinking about what they have learnt. The handout can then be given at the end of the topic to show students how much they have learnt.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • L1_Properties_of_rocks[1].ppt
  • Worksheet_-_What_do_you_already_know_about_rocks[1].doc

About this resource

Info

Created: Nov 27, 2010

Updated: Aug 19, 2015

Tutorial

ppt, 4 MB

L1_Properties_of_rocks[1]

Worksheet

doc, 61 KB

Worksheet_-_What_do_you_already_know_about_rocks[1]

Report a problem

This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .

Categories & Grades