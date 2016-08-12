Proportional Relationships Word Problems: Practice and Review is a great way to practice, review and assess students' understanding of proportional relationships (CCSS.8.EE.B.5). One set of cards has word problems. The other set has solutions. Students match the word problem to the solution through scavenger hunts, games, and more. Answer key, interactive notebook-sized cards and large cards, and suggested uses included. My students LOVE these.
See how I use these and other matching cards in the two part series on practice and review on the blog.
SAVE with the 8th Grade EE Practice and Review Bundle Part 1
Multiple ways to use:
- Set up at a math-center with other proportion related activities
- Host a proportional relationship scavenger hunt
- Play a whole class game of matching
- Play the classic game of concentration using the cards to make matches
A great addition to your 8th grade math review and practice and for differentiation.
Included in this ready to use set of cards:
- Teacher directions for multiple ways to use
- 12 problem cards and 12 matching solution cards
- Set of interactive notebook problem and matching cards
- A student answer sheet
- A complete answer key
