Protractor and circles: Art and Mathematics with Frank Stella is cross-curricular, hands-on exploration of the geometric work of Frank Stella. Students not only learn the life and work of a Frank Stella but see how protractors can be used to cross over into creative expression.



Art and Mathematics: Frank Stella is a complete lesson plan for introducing students to Frank Stella and minimalist art and for playing with geometric concepts.



This is hands-on learning at its best! This lesson is a welcome addition to both art and mathematics classrooms. Use it with other math and art lessons to build your art/math gallery and even host your own art show!



Use independently or SAVE as part of one of the math bundles:

- 5th/6th Grade Math Project Bundle: 5 projects, common core aligned projects to practice area, ratio, circles, and more.

- Ultimate Math Art Bundle: Tessellations, Fibonacci, Linear Equations and more



This detailed workbook includes:

● Complete teacher’s guide for a 50 – 60 minute lesson

● Student handouts on Frank Stella’s art and activity directions

● A ready-to-use presentation on Frank Stella’s art

● A complete materials list

● Sample of student work





Skills Developed in this lesson:

● Students will identify key themes in Frank Stella’s artwork.

● Students will apply the knowledge of key themes to their own art creation.

● Students will become familiar with geometric tools including protractors, rulers and triangles.



