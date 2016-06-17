Psychology: Intelligence: PowerPoint with Lecture notes and video links to Youtube. Enclosed are four slideshows (34 slides total) covering all aspects of Intelligence. Slideshows also include review questions at the end for assessment. PowerPoints contain YouTube video links to that illustrate psychological concepts. Powerpoints also include lecture/presentation notes that guide you through the powerpoint and engage your students.



Save some money & make it easy on yourself by grabbing this amazing product, along with the entire Memory unit including PowerPoint warmups, worksheets, lesson plans, review and assessment. Get Psychology Intelligence Unit



Topic Includes:

- 5 theories of intelligence

- Stanford Binet and Wechsler IQ tests

- Problems with IQ tests

- High and low IQs,

- Nature v. Nurture and

- Factors that Increase IQs.



More stuff on the way! For more great products, visit my store at Big Ideas in Teaching or find me on Pinterest!