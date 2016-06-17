Psychology: Intelligence: PowerPoint with Lecture notes and video links to Youtube. Enclosed are four slideshows (34 slides total) covering all aspects of Intelligence. Slideshows also include review questions at the end for assessment. PowerPoints contain YouTube video links to that illustrate psychological concepts. Powerpoints also include lecture/presentation notes that guide you through the powerpoint and engage your students.
Topic Includes:
- 5 theories of intelligence
- Stanford Binet and Wechsler IQ tests
- Problems with IQ tests
- High and low IQs,
- Nature v. Nurture and
- Factors that Increase IQs.
