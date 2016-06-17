Psychology: Sensation and Perception PowerPoint with presenter notes and embedded video links is a great resource to add to your psychology curriculum. PowerPoint also includes short video clips with video questions. I have used these with my A.P. classes as well as regular psychology classes. Lecture is loaded with optical illusions and the psychology behind them. PowerPoints include 46 slides total with presenter notes to guide you through the lecture, help you to tell the whole story, and verbally assess and engage your students.



Make it easy on yourself! For these PowerPoints, worksheets, lesson plans, warmups and Exit Tickets, assessment and more, go to Sensation and Perception Unit



Topics Include

Sensation and Perception

- absolute threshold

- difference threshold

- signal detection theory

Five Senses

Vision

- Rods and Cones

- pupil

- lens

- blind spot

- retina

- visual acuity

- after image

- color blindness

- optical nerve

Hearing

- auditory nerve

- cochlea

- conductive deafness

- sensorineural deafness

Smell

- olfactory nerve

Taste

- five tastes

- expectations and taste

Touch

- pressure, temperature and pain

- Gate theory

Body Senses

- vestibular sense

- kinesthesis

Perception

Gestalt

- proximity

- similarity

- continuity

- common fate

- closure

- figure ground perception

Stroboscopic Motion

Depth Perception

- Monocular Cues

- perspective, clearness, overlapping, shadow, gradient texture, motion parallax

Binocular Cues

- retinal disparity and convergence

Perceptual constancies

- color, size, shape, and brightness constancies



For more great products, visit my store at Big Ideas in Teaching or find me on Pinterest!