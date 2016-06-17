Psychology: Sensation and Perception PowerPoint with presenter notes and embedded video links is a great resource to add to your psychology curriculum. PowerPoint also includes short video clips with video questions. I have used these with my A.P. classes as well as regular psychology classes. Lecture is loaded with optical illusions and the psychology behind them. PowerPoints include 46 slides total with presenter notes to guide you through the lecture, help you to tell the whole story, and verbally assess and engage your students.
Topics Include
Sensation and Perception
- absolute threshold
- difference threshold
- signal detection theory
Five Senses
Vision
- Rods and Cones
- pupil
- lens
- blind spot
- retina
- visual acuity
- after image
- color blindness
- optical nerve
Hearing
- auditory nerve
- cochlea
- conductive deafness
- sensorineural deafness
Smell
- olfactory nerve
Taste
- five tastes
- expectations and taste
Touch
- pressure, temperature and pain
- Gate theory
Body Senses
- vestibular sense
- kinesthesis
Perception
Gestalt
- proximity
- similarity
- continuity
- common fate
- closure
- figure ground perception
Stroboscopic Motion
Depth Perception
- Monocular Cues
- perspective, clearness, overlapping, shadow, gradient texture, motion parallax
Binocular Cues
- retinal disparity and convergence
Perceptual constancies
- color, size, shape, and brightness constancies
