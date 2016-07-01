Phonics Pumpkin Patch Match is an interactive PowerPoint game. It is a perfect way for students to practice their beginning letter sounds. The game is similar to memory. They have to match the sounds to the letters. The first team that matches all their letters wins. There are 5 games Pumpkin Match Games included.
*Bundle up and save 25%.
This game is also included in the:
1) Pumpkin Patch PowerPoint Game Bundle for $5.25.
Game Compatibility:
This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.
*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.
Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Ten Frame Counting PowerPoint Game
- (0)
- $3.50
Penguin Theme Classroom Jobs
- (0)
- $3.50
Farm Theme Classroom Jobs
- (0)
- $3.50
Popular paid resources
Calendar Worksheet (Fill in Missing Numbers) Booklet 2018 and 2019
- (0)
- $4.23
CSI: Who Stole Time: Telling the Time
- (0)
- $4.93
Year 1 - Place Value - Weeks 1-4
- 4 Resources
- $16.90
New resources
Year 1 - Week 12 - Consolidation
- (1)
- $7.04
Year 1 - Week 10 - Number - Place Value 2
- (2)
- $7.04
Addie the Alien - Visual Aids for Math Language
- (6)
- FREE
Updated resources
St. Patrick's Day Theme: Presentation, Worksheets/Activities - Counting, Numbers, more/fewer than
- (0)
- $3.00
Mother’s Day Maths Letters - Cards – printable activity for Maths, English, Science and more
- (0)
- $4.23
Dinosaurs -Board Game (Nursery - KS1)
- (0)
- FREE