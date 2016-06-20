TEST YOUR KNOWLEDGE ABOUT ALL THINGS PURPLE!
Need a fun activity that involves kids finding answers that have to do with things PURPLE? THERE are 17 statements in the complete PURPLE Game Activity.
You can do this activity in one class, over a couple of days if being used as a end of the period activity or over a couple of days, if you wish to do the extension activities.
Great for a Friday activity or before a vacation or when you have some time at the end of the period for kids to group together and test their cognitive skills on all things PURPLE! Grades 4 and up.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 20, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Women Trailblazers: Aida de Acosta(First Woman to Pilot a Powered Aircraft)
- (0)
- $3.00
The 2018 Global Games: Everything has a History, even Football(Soccer)!
- (0)
- $3.50
State of the Union Address( A History-Webquest)
- (0)
- $3.75
Popular paid resources
Phonics Screening Check 30 page Revision
- (29)
- $7.04
Pirates Ahoy! Writing and Literacy Tasks
- (19)
- $2.82
Spring and Easter Poetry Lesson : Acrostic and Free Verse
- (15)
- $1.41
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
Amazing Adjectives Literacy/ English display wall poster
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Magna Carta Bundle
- 7 Resources
- $19.72
The Titanic Bundle
- 15 Resources
- $36.63
Pearl Harbor Attack Bundle
- 13 Resources
- $36.63