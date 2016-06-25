Pythagorean Theorem and Converse: Pythagorean Theorem Math Detective Practice and Review is a fun way to review and practice Pythagorean Theorem and its converse. Students follow clues, solve a variety of Pythagorean Theorem and converse of Pythagorean Theorem problems, to solve the mystery that will take students on a "journey" around Paris. Excellent for test prep!

This product includes:
- Detective Scenario
- Map of locations
- Clues with Pythagorean theorem and converse Pythagorean theorem problems
- Complete teacher's guide and answer key


This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Slide1.jpg
  • Slide2.jpg
  • Slide3.jpg
  • Slide4.jpg
  • Pythagorean-theorem-and-converse_math-detective_DR.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 25, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

jpg, 114 KB

Slide1

Project/Activity

jpg, 121 KB

Slide2

Project/Activity

jpg, 157 KB

Slide3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 23%

Bundle

Pythagorean Theorem Bundle of Inquiry Notes Activity and Project (SAVE)

$24.75

Categories & Grades