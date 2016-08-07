Pythagorean Theorem: Find the missing leg Practice/Review (8.G.B.7.) is a great way to practice, review and assess students' understanding of Pythagorean theorem (8.G.B.7.). One set of cards has diagrams of right triangles with one measurement missing. The other set has solutions to match. Students match the problems to the solutions through scavenger hunts, games, and more. Answer key, interactive notebook-sized cards and large cards, and suggested uses included. My students LOVE these.
SAVE by purchasing as part of a All About Pythagorean Theorem bundle that includes Notes, Practice Sets, and a mini-Project
Included in this ready to use set of cards:
- Teacher directions for multiple ways to use
- 12 problem cards and 12 matching solution cards
- Set of interactive notebook problem and matching cards
- A student answer sheet
- A complete answer key
Pythagorean Theorem Products include:
- Pythagorean Theorem: Inquiry, Notes and Practice
- Pythagorean Theorem: Mixed Practice and Review
- Pythagorean Theorem: Find the Distance
- Pythagorean Theorem: Find the perimeter Practice/Review (8.G.B.7.)
- Pythagorean Theorem: Find the Missing Leg (8.G.B.7.)
- Pythagorean Theorem: Word Problems
- Pythagorean Theorem: Pirate treasure hunt mini-project
- Pythagorean Graffiti Activity: review and assessment (not yet available elsewhere in the store)
- Converse of Pythagorean Theorem: Notes and Practice (not yet available elsewhere in the store)
