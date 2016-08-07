Pythagorean Theorem: Find the missing leg Practice/Review (8.G.B.7.) is a great way to practice, review and assess students' understanding of Pythagorean theorem (8.G.B.7.). One set of cards has diagrams of right triangles with one measurement missing. The other set has solutions to match. Students match the problems to the solutions through scavenger hunts, games, and more. Answer key, interactive notebook-sized cards and large cards, and suggested uses included. My students LOVE these.


Included in this ready to use set of cards:
- Teacher directions for multiple ways to use
- 12 problem cards and 12 matching solution cards
- Set of interactive notebook problem and matching cards
- A student answer sheet
- A complete answer key

