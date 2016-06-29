Pythagorean: Notes and Practice a set of step-by-step directions for interactive notebooks. Students first engage in an inquiry activity. Students then use guided notes to learn about the Pythagorean theorem. Students practice the application of the Pythagorean theorem with practice questions included in this guide. These notebook pages address common core standard: 8.G.B.7.and 8.G.B.8


This activity works well before:
- Pythagorean Theorem: Find the Distance
- Pythagorean Theorem: Find the perimeter Practice/Review (8.G.B.7.)
- Pythagorean Theorem: Find the Missing Leg (8.G.B.7.)
- Pythagorean Theorem: Word Problems
- Pythagorean Theorem: Pirate treasure hunt mini-project

SAVE by purchasing as part of a All About Pythagorean Theorem bundle that includes Notes, Practice Sets, and a mini-Project

This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Pythagorean_foldable_DR.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 29, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson Plan

pdf, 2 MB

Pythagorean_foldable_DR

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 23%

Bundle

Pythagorean Theorem Bundle of Inquiry Notes Activity and Project (SAVE)

$24.75

Categories & Grades