Pythagorean: Notes and Practice a set of step-by-step directions for interactive notebooks. Students first engage in an inquiry activity. Students then use guided notes to learn about the Pythagorean theorem. Students practice the application of the Pythagorean theorem with practice questions included in this guide. These notebook pages address common core standard: 8.G.B.7.and 8.G.B.8
This activity works well before:
- Pythagorean Theorem: Find the Distance
- Pythagorean Theorem: Find the perimeter Practice/Review (8.G.B.7.)
- Pythagorean Theorem: Find the Missing Leg (8.G.B.7.)
- Pythagorean Theorem: Word Problems
- Pythagorean Theorem: Pirate treasure hunt mini-project
