Pythagorean Theorem: Pirate Treasure Hunt brings some fun into working with Pythagorean Theorem. Students follow a scenario of problems to find a treasure buried by Pythagoras. Don't forget to take your pirate guide! Student tested and approved.





Multiple ways to use:

- Set up at a math-center with other pythagorean theorem activities

- Differentiate by providing to individual students

- Use as an assessment. How well do students understand how to use Pythagorean theorem with diagrams and word problems?



A great addition to your Pre-Algebra, Algebra, and Algebra 2 math review and practice and for differentiation.



This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.

