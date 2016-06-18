There are two sets of QR Task Cards with a fun cupcake theme, in this product. The first set are for letters a - l. The second set is for letters m-z. Students will look at the number in the corner of the task card, then look at the letter. They write the matching uppercase letter by the same number on the recording sheet. (There are two choices of recording sheets.) Next they scan the card to see if they were correct.

(I don't have control over the size of the letters or font on the QR Scanner, they are usually pretty small.) I hope these will be useful to your students for letter writing and identification.