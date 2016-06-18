There are two sets of QR Task Cards with a fun cupcake theme, in this product. The first set are for letters a - l. The second set is for letters m-z. Students will look at the number in the corner of the task card, then look at the letter. They write the matching uppercase letter by the same number on the recording sheet. (There are two choices of recording sheets.) Next they scan the card to see if they were correct.
(I don't have control over the size of the letters or font on the QR Scanner, they are usually pretty small.) I hope these will be useful to your students for letter writing and identification.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
kindergartencouture
QR Code (Optional) Tally Mark Task Cards 1-20 Christmas Reindeer
To use these task cards as QR Code counting activity, students will count the candy tally marks on the task card and record their answer on the pro...
- (0)
- $2.50
kindergartencouture
Hanukkah Count The Room
This Hanukkah count the room has 10 Hanukkah related pictures. the ten frames range from 1–10 and and the same pictures for double ten frames 11-20...
- (0)
- $2.00
kindergartencouture
Nocturnal Animals Write The Room
In this write the room pack you will receive 12 Nocturnal Animal pictures for your write the room center. There is a picture recording sheet, or a ...
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
Tutor Time: 2 Year's of Tutor time
PSHCE lessons - 62 x 1 hour, three-way differentiated and highly-rated PSHCE (PSHE and Citizenship) sessions. Most lesson packs in here last one ho...
- 20 Resources
- $69.03
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
Revision: Revision Skills + Self Management
Revision: Revision Success: A selection of highly-rated lessons and tools to help students succeed in exams and revise effectively. These resources...
- 10 Resources
- $11.13
BUNDLE SALE
godwin86
EDUCATION (20 Lessons) [ GCSE Sociology ]
This bundle contains 20 lessons for the Education section of the new GCSE Sociology specification. Whilst it is useful to any teacher of Sociology,...
- 20 Resources
- 20% off$56.33$45.07
New resources
BUNDLE
TheFutureTeacherFoundation
Project Based Learning (PBL) Creative and Cross-Curricular - Engaging, Practical and Super Fun
*Save 33% off the separate selling price! * Perfect for past SATs learning in Y6 This Bundle Contains 67 separate worksheets with many, many activi...
- 6 Resources
- $12.68
gwhiting7
Feedback comment banks for marking
According to Professor John Hattie, feedback has the biggest impact on learning. However, the written feedback that we provide is often rushed (in ...
- (2)
- $4.23
TES PICKS
LyndsDive
STEM: Building Prosthetic Limbs CCSS
This is a great hands on unit for 3-5 students that is aligned with ELA & Math CCSS, and Next Generation Science Standards for Engineering &...
- (1)
- $5.00
Updated resources
nadyaszew
Makerspace Project *Paper Circuits*
This is a stunning and affordable project to teach students the basics of electronics and circuit design. I have developed 3 paper circuit cards th...
- (0)
- $2.50
goldtopfox
English World Book Day Activity Pack
This is a pack of English book-themed activities, which can easily be used across KS2. They are all ideal for World Book Day or for independent wor...
- (0)
- $4.63
Innovativeteachingideas
Digital Graphic Organizers for all subjects: 101 Google Classroom Thinking Tools
☀️⭐Huge update for 2018 - Now with ⚡101 Digital Graphic Organizers⚡ making this the largest product of it's kind on TES☀️⭐ now also includes a prin...
- (1)
- $5.63