To use these task cards as a QR Code missing number activity, students will read the numbers on the birdhouses and determine the number that is missing. Then, they record the missing number on the provided recording sheet. Next, they scan the task card and look to see the correct answer. If correct they color in the smile face by their answer. If incorrect they color in the strait face indicating more practice is needed. There is also a recording sheet without smile faces. Students will need a mobile device with a QR code reader such as a tablet, iPad, iPhone, etc. QR codes are a great way for your students to get immediate feedback during center time.
These task cards can be used with out using the QR Code as well simply by reading the numbers and determining what number is missing and recording the number on the provided recording sheet.
Task cards can also be used as a write the room activity since they have a number on them and matching recording sheet!
