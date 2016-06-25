Quadratic Equations: Mixed Practice and Review Quadratic Quest is an engaging way to practice and review solving quadratic equations. Students embark on a quest to find the missing amulet. Students factor equations, use the quadratic formula and solve word problems in order to fulfill the quest. Great for practice, review, and informal assessment.



If your students like the math detectives, they will love the quest!



Other Quadratic Expression and Quadratic Equation activities and notes include:

- Factoring Quadratic Expressions: Notes and Practice for Interactive Notebooks

- Factoring Quadratics - task cards for scavenger hunt

- The Quadratic Formula: Notes and Practice for Interactive Notebooks

- Factoring Quadratic Expressions: Practice and Review Puzzle Activity

- Quadratic Equations: Using the Quadratic Formula Practice and Review



