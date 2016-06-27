Quadratic Equations: Practice and Review Math Detective is an engaging way to practice and review solving quadratic equations. Students follow clues to solve quadratic equations all to solve a mystery that takes students "traveling" around New York City. All of the problems can be solved by factoring, but students can also use the quadratic formula.
Other Quadratic Expression and Quadratic Equation activities and notes include:
- Factoring Quadratic Expressions: Notes and Practice for Interactive Notebooks
- Factoring Quadratics - task cards for scavenger hunt
- The Quadratic Formula: Notes and Practice for Interactive Notebooks
- Factoring Quadratic Expressions: Practice and Review Puzzle Activity
- Quadratic Equations: Using the Quadratic Formula Practice and Review
If you like the math detectives, find more math detective, quests and adventures here.
