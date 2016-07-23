Do you need a couple of fun ways to get students more thoroughly engaged as you take them through key information about the era of New Imperialism? Look no further than this Queen Victoria's Empire Episode 1 Worksheet set!



Designed to go along with a showing of Episode 1 of the PBS series: Queen Victoria's Empire, this teaching guide will help students make those all-important connections between the industrial revolution and the onset of imperialism. Along the way, they will also gain valuable information about the Irish Potato Famine and Benjamin Disraeli's role as Prime Minister of Great Britain.



This Queen Victoria's Empire teaching packet offers you and your students several different choices:



--Fill-in worksheet with 37 problems to help students focus in on the concepts that matter most; all problems presented in video order

--Fill-in worksheet as above, but including timestamps as well for teachers who like to offer their students this information

--Follow-up crossword puzzle with 17 clues and terms

--Answer keys for all activities