This Common Core aligned quiz measures reading comprehension of The Good Good Pig by Sy Montgomery. An answer key is included. This resource may double as a guided reading handout to promote active reading and facilitate future recall. Twelve questions covering chapters 1 through 5 are included and pertain to the following details:



• A sow's reaction to a squealing runt and why

• Incidents leading to Sy and Howard's acquisition of a pig

• Contrasting the relationship Sy has with her mom and dad

• The setting and why it was an ideal location for Sy to live

• Why Sy's marriage to Howard was met with disdain by Sy's mom

• The origin and meaning of the name Christopher Hogwood

• Evidence to support a pig's exceptional intelligence

• Christopher Hogwood as a "creature of his convictions"

• The police chief's method of luring Christopher Hogwood home

• Donations to Christopher Hogwood

• Evidence to support cultural reverence of pigs

• Tess and her physical condition