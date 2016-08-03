This Common Core aligned quiz measures reading comprehension of The Good Good Pig by Sy Montgomery. An answer key is included. This resource may double as a guided reading handout to promote active reading and facilitate future recall. Twelve questions covering chapters 1 through 5 are included and pertain to the following details:
• A sow's reaction to a squealing runt and why
• Incidents leading to Sy and Howard's acquisition of a pig
• Contrasting the relationship Sy has with her mom and dad
• The setting and why it was an ideal location for Sy to live
• Why Sy's marriage to Howard was met with disdain by Sy's mom
• The origin and meaning of the name Christopher Hogwood
• Evidence to support a pig's exceptional intelligence
• Christopher Hogwood as a "creature of his convictions"
• The police chief's method of luring Christopher Hogwood home
• Donations to Christopher Hogwood
• Evidence to support cultural reverence of pigs
• Tess and her physical condition
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 3, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
To Kill a Mockingbird Close Reading Worksheet (Chapter 6; ACT Prep)
- (0)
- $2.00
To Kill a Mockingbird Close Reading Worksheet (Chapter 4; ACT Prep)
- (0)
- $2.00
To Kill a Mockingbird Close Reading Worksheet (Chapter 5; ACT Prep)
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
AQA English Language, Paper 2 Section A: Nonfiction Reading
- (23)
- $11.27
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
AQA Language Paper 1 Revision Pack
- (13)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
New resources
Never Had To Make A Plenary Again With This Easy And Engaging Plenary.ppt
- (1)
- $2.82
Story starters, with guided reading activities, ideal for comprehension.
- (1)
- FREE
Reading activities on the Gunpowder Plot
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Show the world why your city is worth visiting. A collaborative blog.
- (0)
- $13.00
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23