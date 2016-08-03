This Common Core aligned quiz measures reading comprehension of The Good Good Pig by Sy Montgomery. An answer key is included. This resource may double as a guided reading handout to promote active reading and facilitate future recall. Twelve questions covering chapters 1 through 5 are included and pertain to the following details:

• A sow's reaction to a squealing runt and why
• Incidents leading to Sy and Howard's acquisition of a pig
• Contrasting the relationship Sy has with her mom and dad
• The setting and why it was an ideal location for Sy to live
• Why Sy's marriage to Howard was met with disdain by Sy's mom
• The origin and meaning of the name Christopher Hogwood
• Evidence to support a pig's exceptional intelligence
• Christopher Hogwood as a "creature of his convictions"
• The police chief's method of luring Christopher Hogwood home
• Donations to Christopher Hogwood
• Evidence to support cultural reverence of pigs
• Tess and her physical condition

Created: Aug 3, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

