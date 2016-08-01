Review and practice correct use of quotation marks, punctuation, and capitalization when quoting someone's exact words.



Download includes:



* A reference sheet that explains the rules for punctuation and capitalization for three different locations of the quote.



* 24 task cards for identifying the correct punctuation and capitalization. Color and grayscale versions are included.



* Two different types of answer sheets to choose from: (1) a recording sheet to enter the letter of the correct answer or (2) a recording sheet to circle the letter of the correct sentence, and then rewrite the entire sentence for extra practice with writing quotations and using appropriate punctuation and capitalization.