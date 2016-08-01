Review and practice correct use of quotation marks, punctuation, and capitalization when quoting someone's exact words.

Download includes:

* A reference sheet that explains the rules for punctuation and capitalization for three different locations of the quote.

* 24 task cards for identifying the correct punctuation and capitalization. Color and grayscale versions are included.

* Two different types of answer sheets to choose from: (1) a recording sheet to enter the letter of the correct answer or (2) a recording sheet to circle the letter of the correct sentence, and then rewrite the entire sentence for extra practice with writing quotations and using appropriate punctuation and capitalization.

$4.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Quotations-Files---TES.zip
  • cards.jpg
  • caption1.jpg
  • caption2.jpg
  • caption3.jpg

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 1, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Resource for Centers

zip, 3 MB

Quotations-Files---TES

Other

jpg, 1 MB

cards

Other

jpg, 882 KB

caption1

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades