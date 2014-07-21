RecommendedTES PICKS

There’s a fair bit to know about alpha, beta and gamma particles in most A-Level specs, and this is a worksheet that keeps it all in one place.
Great as a research activity for students - either inside or outside of class - or as a consolidation or revision task. With this A3 sheet, the array of information on ionising radiations will become crystal (nu)clear.

Note: see the 'readme&' file for suggestions and notes on usage.

Keywords: Radioactivity, Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Ionising Radiation, Nuclear, Radioactive Decay

