8 easy, 8 medium and 8 challenge task cards on radioactivity (covering alpha, beta & gamma, half-life, atomic structure, ions, isotopes, uses & risks of radiation, and decay equations). Answers included.

Using task cards is a great way to engage your learners. As the questions are on separate cards, they can stay focussed. Use the ‘medium’ and ‘challenge’ cards in conjunction with rewards to keep them motivated. Use these in groups or for revision at the end of a topic.

Three versions included: Single page (e.g. for projector use), four per page (for printing and cutting into cards) and eight per page (for cutting, or could be used as a worksheet).

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • P2-Radioactivity-4up.pdf
  • P2-Radioactivity-worksheet.pdf
  • P2-Radioactivity.pdf
  • Read-Me-First-TES.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Dec 12, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 1 MB

P2-Radioactivity-4up

Worksheet

pdf, 1 MB

P2-Radioactivity-worksheet

Worksheet

pdf, 1 MB

P2-Radioactivity

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .

Categories & Grades