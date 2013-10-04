When it’s raining, it may seem that every raindrop is the same–same size, same basic shape, same wetness.

But if you could compare and measure raindrops, you’d find that they’re not all the same size or shape. In fact, raindrops vary from one to six millimetres in diameter and come in all sorts of shapes.

