In this video from the BBC we look at what happened when Nigel Jarrett of Slimbridge Wildfowl and Wetland Trust tried to raise common cranes from youngsters into future foster caring adults.

One of the most important things is to raise the newly hatched chicks with adult cranes as their parents, they must not be allowed to imprint on humans as this will affect their development.

